Morning mail: Covid cash payments, English players cop racist abuse, lockdown cookbook

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. More financial relief is on the way for Sydney residents who are facing an extended lockdown after the state recorded 112 new Covid cases yesterday. Meanwhile England has been forced to assess its problematic football culture, following widespread racial abuse of some of the players. Also in your Morning Mail today – what swimming in unsafe lakes in New Zealand led to; and recipes from lockdown.

POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Hillsborough's 97th victim: Devastated family and Liverpool pay tribute to Andrew Devine, 55, as he dies 32 years after suffering horrendous injuries in disaster

The family of a Hillsborough survivor who has died at the age of 55, more than 30 years after suffering horrendous injuries in the disaster, have paid tribute to him. Andrew Devine, from Mossley Hill, was 22 years old when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final played in Sheffield on 15 April 1989. A coroner's inquest in Liverpool ruled he was unlawfully killed as a result of the disaster, making him the 97th victim.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
SoccerSpringfield News Sun

England player abused by racists slams social media giants

LONDON (AP) — One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team’s loss in the final of the European championship condemned social media companies Thursday for doing too little to block “hateful and hurtful” messages on their platforms. In comments directed at Instagram, Twitter and...
SocietyBBC

Portsmouth release three academy players after social media racist abuse probe

Portsmouth have released three academy players following an investigation into the alleged use of racially abusive language in a social media chat group. All three players have the right to appeal against the League One club's disciplinary process. Pompey began an inquiry after images allegedly showed some players posting offensive...
SoccerNBC Connecticut

Soccer Players Slam Facebook and Twitter's Response to Racist Abuse

Black England soccer players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the target of a torrent of racist abuse on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night. Shaka Hislop, the former West Ham United and Newcastle United goalkeeper, told...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Dead, shrivelled frogs are turning up across eastern Australia. What’s going on?

Over the past few weeks, we’ve received a flurry of emails from concerned people who’ve seen sick and dead frogs across eastern Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. One person wrote: “About a month ago, I noticed the Green Tree Frogs living around our home showing signs of lethargy & ill health. I was devastated to find about 7 of them dead.”
Tokyo, JPThe Guardian

Morning mail: Australia’s first gold, meteor over Norway, lockdown cooking

Good morning. Australia has taken its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Gladys Berejikilian has shamed anti-lockdown protesters for “disregard for their fellow citizens” as Covid case numbers continue to climb in New South Wales. And we have a list of recipes, which are not sourdough, for you to try during lockdown.

