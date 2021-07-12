Morning mail: Covid cash payments, English players cop racist abuse, lockdown cookbook
Good morning. More financial relief is on the way for Sydney residents who are facing an extended lockdown after the state recorded 112 new Covid cases yesterday. Meanwhile England has been forced to assess its problematic football culture, following widespread racial abuse of some of the players. Also in your Morning Mail today – what swimming in unsafe lakes in New Zealand led to; and recipes from lockdown.www.theguardian.com
