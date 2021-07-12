Microsoft's Breed Identifier Tool Is Like Shazam for Dogs

Cancel
Many pet owners are choosing to adopt rather than shop, which means the breed (or breeds) of the dog they bring home is often a mystery. Canine DNA tests are the most accurate way to identify your pooch's genetics, but they aren't cheap. For a free, fast, and fun way to guess your dog's breed, try this image-based search tool from Microsoft Bing.

