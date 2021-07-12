We Have a Batshit Marvel Cinematic Universe Musical Conspiracy Theory

This goes all the way to the top (of the charts). Something true about Black Widow is that she is a spy. We know this not because she does a ton of spying in the Marvel movies, which now finally include her standalone installment, but because she wears a cool form-fitting outfit with a lot of belts and weapons and kicks people to save the world. That's the kind of thing I was led to believe spies did all the time, before I went to the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, and learned that actual spies mostly wore normal clothes and did a lot of note passing and speaking in code while doing their best to remain inconspicuous.