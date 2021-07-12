Cancel
Two Days, Two Cats - Seymour selected in the 6th by the Mets

By JT VanGilder
bringonthecats.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas State baseball club continued to make history today with the selection of RHP Carson Seymour in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Mets with the 172nd-overall pick. It marks the first time that K-State has had two pitchers taken in the first six rounds, and the first time since 2011 that two Wildcats have been taken this early when RHP Evan Marshall and 3B Jason King both went in the 4th round.

