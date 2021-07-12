Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

If you’re still mourning The Unicorn, check out this exclusive season 2 gag reel

By Danette Chavez
A.V. Club
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInto each life, some rain must fall—and every spring, the TV lineups must undergo a culling. This year’s cancellation began in earnest in May, as ABC cut Rebel, Mixed-ish, and For Life (the latter of which may be revived by IMDb TV). NBC has grounded Manifest for good, while saying goodbye to Good Girls. Netflix axed a bunch of shows, including Mr. Iglesias and the oddly-punctuated Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which starred Jamie Foxx and a pair of skinny jeans. But one of the cancellations that stings the most is CBS’s decision to end The Unicorn, a show that had all the makings of a great hangout comedy.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Corddry
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Natalie Zea
Person
Michaela Watkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#The Unicorn#Imdb Tv#Abc#Rebel Mixed Ish#For Life#Nbc#Cbs#The A V Club#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV Showstvinsider.com

Before His ‘NCIS’ Debut, Check Out Gary Cole’s Best Onscreen Roles

Stalwart CBS procedural NCIS has landed one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors for its 19th season. Gary Cole is joining the cast this Fall, signing on the dotted line to play series regular FBI Special Agent Alden Park. (But don’t worry: He’s not replacing Mark Harmon on the show.) “We...
TV SeriesKTEN.com

15 TV shows that got worse after losing a star

Nothing gold can stay, as the saying goes, and that certainly applies to TV series. There are a host of factors that contribute to diminishing returns of a once-popular show—showrunners changing, writers shifting, the show moving to a different channel, or losing one or even multiple beloved actors (such as the case with shows like “Scrubs” or “Once Upon a Time”). When you capture lightning in a bottle, it can be difficult to reclaim that same spark when one or more of the people most instrumental to its initial success are now gone. Changing hands or attempting to move on without these key players can be far too evident to avid fans, who turn away from the show to which they were once devoted.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

10 Broadcast TV Pilots We Still Wish We Could Have Watched

Unaired pilots have long been a matter of public fascination: There are compendiums (Encyclopedia of Television Pilots), podcasts (Dead Pilots Society), TV specials (The Best TV Shows That Never Were), and even TV series (Brilliant But Canceled) devoted to the topic. Every pilot season, we TV fanatics track the development...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The NCIS Star You Didn't Realize Was In Grey's Anatomy

The long-running CBS series "NCIS" left viewers on the edge of their seats in its cliffhanger season finale. The show has been renewed for its 19th season, but audiences don't know what to expect when it returns in September. That's because there will be a few comings and goings on the popular drama.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Criminal Minds' Aisha Tyler's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

"Criminal Minds" star Aisha Tyler has a stunning net worth. The talented Tyler is best known as an actor, but she has also enjoyed a successful career as a voice actor, director, author, comedian, entrepreneur, and Emmy award-winning TV show host, per Paramount Plus. Tyler is well known for her role on "Criminal Minds" as the forensic psychologist and supervisory special agent Tara Lewis.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Jai Courtney Joins Pratt's List, Locklear's Small Stuff and More

DC’s Captain Boomerang will clash with Marvel’s Star-Lord when Jai Courtney appears in Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the thriller series stars Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He then returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible.
TV SeriesPosted by
CNN

We still love and need you, TV

In this edition of Pop Life Chronicles, CNN's Lisa Respers France celebrates the small screen. Step this way for the deets on LeBron James in the new "Space Jam," Olivia Jade Giannulli's reaction to a "Gossip Girl" dig, and "Lovecraft Country" Emmy nominations.
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Courteney Cox on finally getting Friends Emmy nomination: 'Not exactly the Emmy I was looking for'

Courteney Cox has finally received an Emmy nomination for her Friends work. But this wasn't exactly the recognition she had in mind. During the original 10-season run of the beloved NBC sitcom, Cox was the only member of the core six cast not to receive an Emmy nod for her performance. But the Television Academy has finally (sorta) rectified the matter, nominating her and her costars for Outstanding Variety Special for their work as executive producers on Friends: The Reunion.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kevin Hart Has A New Talk Show Heading To TV, But Where Does He Find The Time?

Kevin Hart is one of the hardest-working stars in Hollywood. It seems like every other month, the comedian has another project or deal being announced. Well now, an unexpected new project has emerged: a new talk show headlined by the actor. That’s on top of an already full slate he has lined up. While the show will be a welcome addition, the real question is: where does Kevin Hart find the time?
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

VH1 Is Bringing The Surreal Life Back From the Dead

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. On Thursday, July 22, VH1 announced that The Surreal Life will be rebooted with a new slew of celebrity participants for fall 2021. As fans of the iconic series well know, The Surreal Life puts a batch of celebrities under one roof, causing countless headline-making reality TV moments.
TV Serieswomansday.com

'Manifest' Fans Are Demanding to Know the Real Reason NBC Canceled the Show

In early June, Deadline broke the worst news ever for Manifest fans. Apparently, NBC decided to pull the plug on the plane mystery drama, which means there will not be a season 4 or anymore new episodes of Manifest on the network. This is especially shocking considering that multiple outlets report Manifest — which stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas — recently slid into the number-one spot on Netflix's list of most-watched shows.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Sets Bailee Madison To Star In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Good Witch alumna Bailee Madison has booked her next series. She has been cast as a lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A dark, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.
TV Showstvinsider.com

Where Are the Original ‘Surreal Life’ Stars Now?

Just when it felt like the 2020s couldn’t get any surreal, now we know VH1 is bringing back The Surreal Life, a celebrity spin on The Real World that aired six seasons between 2003 and 2006. Among the VIPs moving in together for the VH1 revival are basketball star Dennis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy