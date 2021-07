The Jelling stone ship is situated in a Viking burial complex, which lies under two large burial mounds constructed by King Harald Bluetooth in Jelling, Denmark. Stone ship burials was characteristically a Scandinavian burial custom, although similar examples have been found in Northern Germany and the Baltic states. Scholars have proposed that stone ship burials developed from the desire to equip the dead with everything they had in life, or to facilitate their journey to Hel (the afterlife) after their death.