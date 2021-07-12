Indiana man dies days after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisville that killed his wife
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man died days after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville that killed his wife. The Jefferson County Coroner said Allen Hinkle, 44, of Edinburgh, Indiana, died Saturday from injuries suffered in the head-on crash on June 28. His wife, Rachelle W. Hinkle, 42, died at the scene. Two children in the car were also injured in the crash. Police have not updated their condition.www.wdrb.com
Comments / 4