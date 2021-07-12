Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Keurig K-Duo is super cheap at Staples right now

Digital Trends
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime might change your coffee order to include the word “iced,” but that doesn’t make coffee any less of an important part of your daily routine, which is why we’re pointing you toward these Keurig deals. And right now at Staples, you can score $40 off this Keurig K-Duo B Single Serve & 12 Cup Carafe Coffee Maker. It’s down to $130, which is an amazingly low price when you consider its regular price of $170. Don’t miss your chance to stay productive all day for less.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Staples#Coffee Maker#Coffee Machine#Coffee Brewing#Keurig K Duo#Asap#Smart Start#Digital Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingCNET

Coffee deals: Keurig's K-Mini at its lowest price ever

It's Friday and we've locked in on some excellent coffee deals that are brewing around the web. A Keurig K-Mini -- one of the brand's ultracompact models -- is down $40 to all-time-low price of $60 at Bed Bath & Beyond. And if you're looking for a deal on some actual coffee, Keurig has a slew of Green Mountain Coffee pod cases (24) for under $12 -- down 25%.
MakeupGossip Cop

5 Super Easy Ways To Try High End Makeup For Free Or Cheap

While drugstore makeup offers great luxury cosmetic dupes, some high-end makeup just can’t be beat when it comes to formulas and ingredients. But, is the extra cost justified?. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to try pricey makeup for free or cheap before splurging on the full size. So get...
ShoppingHerald Tribune

This Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker is better than a Keurig—and it's on sale right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re serious about your morning cup of joe, you already know that not just any old coffee maker will do. For those looking for an elevated coffee experience at a wallet-friendly price, you can’t beat our favorite single-serve coffee maker—the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville—and right now, you can get it for a steal.
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

Everlane's Best Basics Are on Sale Right Now—These 29 Could Become True Staples

The Everlane summer sale is on. I'm talking up to 60% off a ton of top-notch pieces. Given that Everlane is a great source for those elevated basics, I think this particular sale could be worth checking out because you just might uncover a fresh wardrobe staple or two. I spent some time going through the discounted offering to identify the items I think are especially noteworthy.
ShoppingNarcity

24 Stylish Workout Clothes You Can Get For Super Cheap On Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Now that summer's here and gyms have reopened, it's the perfect time to get back into your workout routine. But activewear that's cute and affordable can be hard to find.
ElectronicsCNET

Best AirPods deals right now: AirPods Max off all-time lows, Staples in-store deal on AirPods Pro

We could see rumored third-generation AirPods announced as soon as September. In the meantime, though, we're focusing on discounts available on currently available Apple headphones. That includes a new in-store Staples deal on the AirPods Pro ($179 through July 31). The high-end AirPods Max have dipped as low as $449 in recent days ($100 savings), but otherwise, the AirPods Pro and standard AirPods are both hovering at nice discounts, albeit above their best prices ever -- see our handy chart below.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

We tried the new Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart brewer and it’s the highlight of our morning

CNN — First thing in the morning, as I zombie-walk into my kitchen still half asleep, I need a cup of coffee to simply appear before me; I have no effort to give and no thoughts to think until I am fully caffeinated, so I rely on my brewer to do the work for me. Unfortunately, my dream of the perfect autopilot coffee experience has always been missing something — that is, until I tried the new Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart brewer. I can confidently say it requires nothing more than picking a pod from a box to get a delicious, quick cup of joe.
RecipesPosted by
BGR.com

Get a best-selling Instant Pot cookbook with 800 delicious recipes for $5 at Amazon

If there a better way to spice things up and introduce some variation into your cooking routine than a new Instant Pot cookbook, no one told us. This is especially important to keep in mind right now. Many people still feel it’s safer to stay home and cook than it is to go to a restaurant. As a result, they’re cooking more meals at home than ever before. Instant Pots are so popular and pretty much everybody has one at this point. That means upping your Instant Pot game is an easy way to add variety to the meals you...
ShoppingCNET

Snag this 3-piece cast-iron skillet set for only $25

Cast-iron pans are great: They last forever, they make a mean steak, they reduce cooking oil use and they get better after every meal. Now you can get a set of three skillets from The Home Depot. This nifty set includes 10-, 8- and 6-inch skillets, perfect for preparing anything from pizza to eggs to pies. You'll probably end up sticking mainly to one pan, but cast-iron cookware can make a great gift as it's highly durable when properly cared for.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Shoppers Call This Portable Air Conditioner a 'Life-Changing Miracle' — and It's on Sale Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When it's unbearably hot outside, chances are you're sweating up a storm inside your home, too. You're not alone — thousands of Amazon shoppers searching for a cooling remedy sought out the Midea 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, which drops the indoor temperature in minutes. Right now, you can get it on sale for $39 off during this intense heat wave.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Wide Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) only $8.99!

This is a fantastic deal on Wide Blackout Curtains!. Amazon has these Wide Blackout Curtains (2 panels) for just $8.99 when you use the promo code SS2RZBAX at checkout!. That’s just $4.49 per curtain panel which is a great deal. Choose from two colors. Sign up for a free trial...
ShoppingPosted by
Indy100

Amazon’s best deals for today, July 12th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out thereright now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!. Paper Mate 73015 Arrowhead...
ShoppingMLive.com

Macy’s Black Friday in July sale ends today, save while you can

Only 10 hours left! Today is the last day to shop Macy’s “Black Friday in July” sale. These specials won’t be around for much longer, so now is the time to browse the massive selection of products available at Macy’s. Decorate your home, update your wardrobe, break in some new shoes, and more; Macy’s has everything you’re looking for this summer. Capitalize on this one-stop-shop for all your online, and in-person, shopping needs. Enjoy curbside pickup and/or affordable shipping—grabbing discounts and soaking up the “Black Friday in July” sun. See some of our top picks below.
Lifestylemomjunction.com

13 Best Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Coffee has always been known to be one of the most preferred beverages all over...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Save an extra 15 percent on chargers, speakers, and other tech essentials

Let’s cut to the chase: you need an excuse to splurge, and we’re giving you an opportunity to do so. As a part of a special Semi Annual Sale, here are chargers, speakers, and other tech essentials you might want to snag to keep your work, finances, and other digital media in order. They’re all on sale for an extra 15 percent off—just don’t forget to enter the code ANNUAL15.

Comments / 3

Community Policy