As ill-advised as it may be, Netflix is inviting you to cook with Paris Hilton

By By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
WTHI
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton and Netflix are getting into the kitchen together and hoping the result is, well, so hot. Neither party, however, are under the delusion that the forthcoming show, "Cooking with Paris," will showcase gourmet grub. In fact, they're seemingly counting on it being a little bit of a can't-look-away disaster -- not unlike her viral cooking video from January 2020.

Comments / 0

