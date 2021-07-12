Cancel
Police: Canandaigua Man Suffered Sudden Cardiac Event While Swimming

By Lucas Day
The Canandaigua man, whose body was pulled from Canandaigua Lake last Thursday morning, died of natural causes. An autopsy ruled 78-year old Eivind Rynning suffered a sudden cardiac event while swimming in the area of Walton Point Drive. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...

