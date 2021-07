Although Wear OS has been around for a long time now, especially if you consider its former Android Wear incarnation, its strength came from sheer numbers rather than platform strength or brand loyalty. Many found Wear OS itself to be decent, if not mediocre at best, while the hardware it ran on was considered to be a few steps behind the competition like the Apple Watch or Samsung’s Tizen-based Galaxy Watches. This year may see a resurgence of interest in Google’s wearable platform, and Qualcomm is losing no time to say that it will be a driving force behind that renaissance.