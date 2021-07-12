Photos: First Day of Camp Spark
The Greensboro Fire Department began it's first day of Camp Spark this Monday. A free four day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment. The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect and gaining knowledge. the nine young women started to learn the basics of firefighting from other female firefighters in the Greensboro Fire Department.greensboro.com
