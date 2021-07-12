Check Out These Amazing Pieces Created by Lansing Area Artists [PHOTOS]

So you took a little vacation to one or more of our Great Lakes...and you went rock hunting. You collected some of the more interesting ones and took them home. Many of these collected rocks either end up under the front seat of the car, or thrown out into the garden, or put in a fish tank. Why not polish 'em up? Even the most mundane, boring-looking rocks look like jewelry when they're tumbled and polished. This is something I have been wanting to do for a long time, and finally, we got a rock tumbler.