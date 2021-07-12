How 16 Council District Candidate Althea Stevens Plans To Revitalize The Bronx
According to the latest round of ranked choice voting released on July 02, 2021, newcomer Althea Stevens won the Bronx’s 16th City Council district with an overwhelming 65%, replacing the incumbent Vanessa Gibson as the democratic nominee. Stevens defeated Bronx Democratic Party political director Yves Filius and community activists Ahmadou Diallo and Abdourahamane Diallo in a district that contains the neighborhoods of the Concourse, Morrisiana, Highbridge, Morris Heights, and Tremont.bronx.com
Comments / 2