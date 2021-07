For those who will be making a life change at least device-wise, it looks like Google will try to make your life a bit easier. They are reportedly developing a new iOS app called “Switch to Android” which does what its name says. It should be able to copy your important data and supposedly even bring over your apps from your iPhone to your new Android device. For those who were still on the fence about switching because of the hassle of transferring your data, this may be the one to push them to finally make the move.