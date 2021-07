A teenager is feared to have drowned after jumping into water to save the lives of 10 children. As per reports, 18-year-old Callum saw the children leaping from a railway bridge into the harbor waters below, where they were then dragged away by a rip tide. Along with the parents’ children, he leapt into the water in an effort to get the kids to safety, but while three of them ended in hospital as a precautionary measure, Callum vanished.