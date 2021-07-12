Cancel
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Are ‘on the Same Page’! Get to Know the Actor’s Longtime Love

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
As an Oscar-nominated actor, Harrison Ford has dedicated much of his life to his Hollywood work. Fortunately, he has the love and support from his wife, Calista Flockhart, who has a good understanding of his passion for showbiz.

Despite his superstar status, Harrison and the blonde beauty are “on the same page” about prioritizing their marriage over their professions. “[They want] to enjoy the trappings of their success without feeling trapped by it,” a friend of the couple exclusively told Closer in June 2019.

The Indiana Jones star and Calista have been married for more than a decade, having said “I do” in 2010. However, their relationship goes back even further when they met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. The following year, Harrison told Hello! magazine he was “in love” with the Ally McBeal actress.

“Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life,” he gushed to the publication. “I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

The Raiders of the Lost Ark actor started dating Calista amid his divorce from his second wife, Melissa Mathison. The former couple wed in 1983 and became the parents of their two kids, Malcolm Ford and Georgia Ford. However, they ended their marriage after 18 years in 2001, and their divorce was later finalized in 2004.

In addition to his second union, Harrison was previously married to his first spouse, Mary Marquardt. The exes exchanged vows in 1964 and started the actor’s family when they welcomed their children, Ben Ford and Will Ford, but they ultimately went their separate ways in 1979.

Thanks to Calista, Harrison expanded his family once again when he became the dad of her adopted son, Liam Flockhart. Though Harrison “never thought he’d become a late-in-life dad,” he says it’s “been a tremendous blessing” to be a father of five. “He has been mindful to give Liam his full attention,” the friend told Closer.

No wonder Harrison is so thankful for Calista.

To learn some fun facts about the actor’s longtime love, scroll through the gallery below!

