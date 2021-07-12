Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nacogdoches, TX

Woman Beats Man and Vehicle with Bat in Nacogdoches

By Shani Scott
Posted by 
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jazmine Sullivan told us that she would bust the windows out your car and a woman in Nacogdoches busted the windows, headlights and the man with a baseball bat allegedly. Can you imagine being so mad that you actually pick up a baseball bat and not only destroy someone's property but beat them with the bat too? Or, let's try the flipside, what if you were the person on the receiving end of all of that fury? That is what happened in Nacogdoches Sunday night.

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Corner Store#Business As Usual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy