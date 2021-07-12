Woman Beats Man and Vehicle with Bat in Nacogdoches

Jazmine Sullivan told us that she would bust the windows out your car and a woman in Nacogdoches busted the windows, headlights and the man with a baseball bat allegedly. Can you imagine being so mad that you actually pick up a baseball bat and not only destroy someone's property but beat them with the bat too? Or, let's try the flipside, what if you were the person on the receiving end of all of that fury? That is what happened in Nacogdoches Sunday night.