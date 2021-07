Rudy Gobert has been receiving some flak for the Utah Jazz’s early postseason exit amid their stellar regular season. Fans expected Gobert to literally swat every shot hurled at him, especially after snagging his third Defensive Player of the Year plum. Obviously, this wasn’t the case as the Jazz got manhandled by the Los Angeles Clippers in just six games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. A closer look at some numbers may reveal that while Gobert had some shortcomings, Donovan Mitchell too may be the culprit for the Jazz’s misfortunes.