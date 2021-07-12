If the street is too noisy, move

The response to Marci Alborghetti's commentary, (July 6), on the noise pollution and Gary Burfoot's response, (July 8), is just plain nuts! First, Ms. Alborghetti and her husband rent. If they do not like the noise on Bank Street or Pequot Avenue, then move. Gary Burfoot wanted to scale down the number of police in New London, but wants the police department that is left to arrest people for noise from cars and motorcycles. Both should move to a neighborhood with just bicycles.