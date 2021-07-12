Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 “BRS” Is Covered In Tiger Stripes

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Nike-sponsored athletes from all-over the globe anticipate setting personal bests and breaking records at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the brand has unveiled more styles of the footwear these same runners have made staples in their training journey. The ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 has recently turned back the clock to the brand’s days as Blue Ribbon Sports (BRS).

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Tiger#Stripes#The Zoomx Vaporfly#Blue Ribbon Sports#Brs#Zoomx#Marketavailable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Check Out the Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 ‘Camo’

Aleali May has a few collaborations taking place this year and the next one up is her Air Jordan 14 Low. However, we take a look at this Air Jordan 4 collaboration that features camouflage print. This pair is a friends and family exclusive that Aleali May previewed last year...
ApparelSole Collector

Air Jordan 5 'Racer Blue' Reportedly Dropping in Early 2022

It appears that the rumored “Blue Bird” colorway isn’t the only blue-based colorway of the Air Jordan 5 dropping in the coming months. Per zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 5 will debut in early 2022. Although an early look at the shoe has yet to surface, a mock-up shared by the leaker accounts reveals that black nubuck serves as the base of the upper with racer blue hits making an appearance behind the tongue, the Jumpman branding, and a portion of the midsole. Like most Air Jordan 5 releases, the look is capped off with an icy translucent outsole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” Releases Tomorrow

First rumored in early December 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” finally releases tomorrow, July 1st. Clad in a summer-ready “White/Sail/Barely Rose” color palette, the upcoming retro’s most compelling feature is unquestionably the series of “Metallic Gold” hoops that dangle down the tongue. Akin to an Air Jordan 14 Low also confirmed as part of the Jordan Brand Fall 2021 collection, the latest option from Team Jumpman draws inspiration from women’s accessories – earrings to be exact. The model’s lace toggle also indulges in the shimmering tone, while branding across the sneaker boasts a light pink makeup. Together, each component proffers a compelling, non-original take on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
Apparelgolfmagic.com

Eastside Golf LAUNCHES collaboration with Air Jordan for new SHOE RELEASE

Michael Jordan's love for golf has always been very strong and his Jordan Brand regularly release golf versions of their Air Jordan Retro models. The AJ4s were launched earlier this year for the PGA Championship and US Open. Another golf version of the Air Jordan 4 is on the horizon, but this will be in collaboration with Eastside Golf.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale Right In Time For Fall

Simplicity is often misconstrued as lazy — especially when it comes to collaborations. But GRs have free reign over neutral palettes, often relying on Triple White and Triple Black colorways for easy sales. This pair of Air Max 90s, however, goes a bit against the grain, adding a slight tint to its latest greyscale debut.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan Womens OG “Pure Money” Appears

When the Air Jodan OG women’s silhouette returned abruptly last year, almost everyone was caught off guard. Out of nowhere, celebrating no special anniversary or occasion, the brand’s first-ever women’s sneaker was welcomed with warmth from the sneaker world when its OG White/Black colorway kicked things off early on, and has since flourished under the next generation’s insatiable craving for sneakers. Sure, COVID delays postponed some drops, and we’ve seen the silhouette sprinkled throughout the past 12 months, but more recently we’ve seen it pick up steam. Following the release of the Olympic-themed “USA” colorway comes something just as engrained into the Jordan Brand’s history, with this Air Jordan Womens OG “Pure Money” pulling out a classic colorway from the archives.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 "Pine Green" Is Coming This Holiday Season

Jordan Brand is set to release the Air Jordan 3 in a new “Pine Green” colorway as part of its holiday 2021 Air Jordan retro lineup. Revealed by noted sneaker leaker Hanzuying, the “Pine Green” combines classic Jordan Brand motifs and embellishments with pops of rich green for a look that’s somewhat reminiscent of Oregon Ducks PE sneakers.
NBAsneakernews.com

Kyrie Irving Calls The Nike Kyrie 8 “Trash”, Claims To Have No Involvement Over Design/Marketing

In the annual calendar of signature shoe debuts and releases, Kyrie Irving’s kicks typically arrive around the start of the new NBA season in the form of some energetic “Pre-heat” style colorways. Nike Kyrie “leaks” usually arrive a few months prior to the drop, which makes this first look at the Kyrie 8 an expected occurrence. But there’s an added bit of drama to this sneaker leak, because Kyrie Irving himself has come forward with a rather harsh statement panning his own upcoming sneaker. In a comment left on Instagram account @k11kicks, Kyrie Irving states:
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Another Space Jam x Converse Sneaker Collab Is Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Last month, Nike and Converse have unveiled their latest collection made in collaboration with the upcoming film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which featured a range of new sneaker and apparel styles arriving soon. Despite this, there was a shoe left out in the previews.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate”

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.
ApparelSole Collector

The Nike Air Mowabb Is Reportedly Returning This Year

This year, Nike will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Mowabb by bringing back the model in some of its most iconic styles. Official Nike product images of this year’s forthcoming Air Mowabb retro styles have arrived, which shows the “Birch” makeup that last re-released in 2015, as well as the “Gravity Purple” iteration returning to shelves for the first time ever. This shoe was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in 1991 as part of the Swoosh’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) outdoor line and it features similar design elements to the Nike Air Huarache that debuted the same year as seen with the neoprene ankle collar and heel counter.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Low “Dongdan” (aka Beijing) Revealed With Gradient Uppers

Despite currently in the midst of its 30th anniversary, the Air Jordan 6 has had a relatively quiet year. The return of the shoe’s “Carmine” colorway and collaborations with Travis Scott garnered immense attention, but the model’s milestone celebration has paled in comparison to some of its counterparts. While most...
Lifestylesneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The OG Air Mowabb “Birch” For 30th Anniversary

While not completely dormant over the last 30 years, the Nike Air Mowabb hasn’t broken through mainstream consciousness yet. Help from COMME des GARÇONS and Olivia Kim have brought attention to the outdoors-ready silhouette, but soon, the model will call attention to itself on its on via the return of its original “Birch” colorway.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian”

Expected to arrive in OG packaging, the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” applies a familiar colorway in new ways, effectively breathing fresh air into the brand’s storied heritage. Some would also argue these err closer to UNC, its accents — like the tongue’s embroidery and the outsole — dressed bright in...
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Off-White™ and Nike Officially Unveil Its Collaborative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Capsule

It’s been all gas no brakes this Summer for Virgil Abloh, especially in terms of his. collaborations as he made a strong statement at Paris Fashion Week with the unveiling of his Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1s, kick started the roll out for his whopping 50-piece Dunk capsule and even teases his impending Air Jordan 2 colorways. And now, the streetwear icon is gearing up to broaden his already successful Swoosh catalog with a trio of Off-White™ x Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% colorways, all of which have been unveiled by way of official imagery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy