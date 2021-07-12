The Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 “BRS” Is Covered In Tiger Stripes

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.