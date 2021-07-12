Today is the last day to shop the Macy's Black Friday sale in July—all the best deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is truly something else. It’s not like any other sale out there. Not only are there so many huge deals on so many top name brands, but the sale actually lasts for weeks, especially if you’re a cardmember. The thing is though, that doesn’t mean we can take our sweet time shopping. We need to let that adrenaline flow through our veins and act fast if we don’t want to miss out on some of the best finds!