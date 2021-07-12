Shoppers Say This Waterproof Mascara Looks Like You Have Lash Extensions, Even Post-Swim

We put the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. The last thing I need is for my makeup to let me down this Summer, especially after I’ve been inside for the past year and a half. I don’t wear much makeup during the warmer months, but when I do, I opt for products that can withstand hot, humid days in my city. One essential I'm never without: my mascara. I look for one that not only survives intense heat, but also gives my lashes a ton of drama. After hearing so much the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, I wanted to see what this product was like for myself—specifically if it lives up to its promise of delivering “mind-blowing lashes every time.” Read on for my review, below.