HELEN RUTH STAFFORD
Helen Ruth Stafford, 87, of Laquey, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, in her home. She is survived by six children, Darlene Schleicher (William) of Orange Vale, Calif.; Larry Stafford (Patty) of Laquey; Michael Stafford of Laquey; Gregory Stafford (Tami) of Laquey; Patricia VonVolkenberg (Delbert) of Erie, Pa. and Tina Tanner (Donnie) of Richland; one sister, Maxine Anderson; one brother, Richard Anderson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.www.laclederecord.com
