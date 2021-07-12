Why Letting Your Grass Turn Brown in Summer Is Totally Okay
Lush, green lawns are such inviting places to play and relax. Come outside, they seem to say. Bring a cold drink and kick back in the hammock. But keeping grass so lush and green often requires fertilizers, pesticides, and water—lots and lots of water. Ready for a shock? A 2005 NASA-led study found that in most U.S. regions, 50-75% of a home's total water usage is for lawn irrigation. This also may surprise you: You probably don't actually need to water your grass much at all. Besides helping to conserve water, you can save quite a bit of money and time by avoiding unnecessary lawn irrigation.www.bhg.com
