Why Letting Your Grass Turn Brown in Summer Is Totally Okay

By Lynn Coulter
BHG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLush, green lawns are such inviting places to play and relax. Come outside, they seem to say. Bring a cold drink and kick back in the hammock. But keeping grass so lush and green often requires fertilizers, pesticides, and water—lots and lots of water. Ready for a shock? A 2005 NASA-led study found that in most U.S. regions, 50-75% of a home's total water usage is for lawn irrigation. This also may surprise you: You probably don't actually need to water your grass much at all. Besides helping to conserve water, you can save quite a bit of money and time by avoiding unnecessary lawn irrigation.

