Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF) ("Allied Copper" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. David Robinson as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Robinson for his contributions as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Robinson will continue to be a director of the Company.