The EUR/CHF has had a big drop but its at an important support zone now. Buying the support might be a good option. We have two distinctive points for a velly for buyers. Historical and present support are close together. 1.0732-1.0765 is the zone. This market is slow so it will take some time to kick in. Pay attention to all these M Pivots – monthly pivots at the chart because they are all potential TP levels. If the zone holds we will go up.