The 2021 NBA Draft, which gets started at 7 p.m. on Thursday, has a chance to be truly historic for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor are in position to be among the top players selected, and if both go off the board in the first round it will be the first time the Tigers have ever had that happen. There would still be cause for celebration even if only one goes, as it will mark the third straight year an Auburn player has been selected in the opening round.