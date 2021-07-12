Cancel
How Long to Thaw a Turkey, in One Easy Chart

By Real Simple Editors
Real Simple
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your turkey is still frozen on Thanksgiving morning or you're prepping things a week out, here's how long it takes for a turkey to thaw—and how to do it safely. There's no star of the Thanksgiving show like the turkey, and there are perks to buying a frozen bird. According to the USDA, turkeys can actually be kept in the freezer indefinitely. (They advise cooking it within 1 year for the best quality.) The only catch with going frozen? It'll need enough time to thaw before cooking to ensure your dinner is safe and on time.

