I am the CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. I have spent my most of my career being a bit of an outsider. When we started the company in 1995, it took a year to get any bank to give us a loan. Interestingly, we did not even really need the loan. We just wanted to prove a bank could lend to a tribally chartered corporation because it was so unusual at that time.