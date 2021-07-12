Cancel
Pasco, WA

House Guest Steals Car from Hosts, Tools Around Pasco

By John McKay
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 18 days ago
Pasco Police reported Monday a suspect sought in a Thursday (July 8) car theft is behind bars. According to officers, a 25-year-old Burbank man was staying with an acquaintance in Pasco, but when the man returned home Thursday, his car was gone...and so was the so-called friend. Jorge Arturo Oliva-Licon...

Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

