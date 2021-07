Even though it's a highly volatile asset, cryptocurrency can help investors build wealth, especially if they invest in digital coins over the long-term. It's a portfolio play that's gained traction in recent months and is catching up to stock trading as something that Americans are looking at for growing wealth. Some 13% of Americans have purchased or traded cryptocurrencies in the past year, according to a recent survey by NORC, a research group at the University of Chicago. In the same time period, 24% traded stocks, the study found.