Why can't Vivo comes up with sensible camera setup? like if they have 108Mp sensor, 2mp ... Agree on the shutter speed. Huawei's flagships with imx700 and imx600 have really fast shutter speed. I think this is partly due to the sensors and partly due to the Kirin processor. The hm2 uses a very slow shutter on all the phones its on regardless of processor. The imx766 in some Oppo phones like the find x3 Pro also has a relatively fast shutter. Unfortunately though the gn1 and gn2 are not great in this regard at least on the Vivo and Xiaomi phones they are used on. Makes a big difference in the user experience but is something that not many reviews mention.