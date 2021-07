Account takeover (ATO), in which hackers gain unauthorized access to digital accounts by obtaining users’ credentials, is on the rise in the financial services sector, accounting for 32% of all targeted account types as shown in a recent report from Security.org and Deduce. The repercussions of these attacks are numerous – downtime, customer attrition and reputational damage, to name just a few. There’s also a significant financial impact, as 89% of financial institution executives point to ATO as the most common cause of losses in their digital channel.