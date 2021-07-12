Cancel
Kara Murphy’s new Kestra role and Blair DuQuesnay on Britney Spears

 18 days ago

Kara Murphy, formerly of United Capital and then Goldman Sachs, recently became the first chief investment officer of Kestra Holdings, which has about $33 billion in assets under management. She joined the podcast to share her plans for the new division she will lead, Kestra Investment Management, which will work the firm’s 2,400 advisers on investment selection and advice. Blair DuQuesnay of Ritholtz Wealth Management joined Jeff Benjamin and co-host for this episode Nicole Casperson to discuss takeaways from Britney Spears’ public plea to end her 13-year conservatorship.

