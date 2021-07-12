Today is the last day to shop the Macy's Black Friday sale in July—all the best deals

You don't have to wait until Black Friday or for another Prime Day to roll around to save big. Best Buy is having its own "Black Friday in July" sale this weekend, and you still have a chance to save. The sales include discounts on just about every category for Best Buy, including 4K TVs, Windows laptops, dash cams, and more. You can save hundreds on whatever piece of gear you need. The deals end today, so you'll want to take advantage of these savings before they expire.