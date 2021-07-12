City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Monday, July 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported an additional 10,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia since last reported on Thursday, July 8. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 736,014, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 907,814. Currently, 59.3 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 73.1 percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Public Health reports 51 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of three on ventilators.

In the last two weeks, one percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 145,549 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 3,754 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 28 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

