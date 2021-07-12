Tracking a few dry days before rain and storms return
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers exiting after sunset. Lows in the low 60s. TOMORROW: Clouds gradually decrease. It's warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s. EXTENDED: Clouds gradually clear during the day tomorrow, allowing temperatures to get back to around 85. Wednesday is our last completely dry day again for a while, and also the hottest with temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index between 95-97 degrees. Late Wednesday night, a cold front moves in from the north and begins to slowly work in and stall out by Thursday. There could be a few strong storms late Wednesday night to our north, but generally, the severe weather risk looks lower with this front compared to this past weekend as wind shear will be more lacking. That said, the front is stuck over us until Sunday, bringing rounds of rain each day and adding up to 1-2", with 3" amounts possible over western Missouri. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the mid-80s from Friday through the weekend. It's not a total wash-out, but outdoor plans will have to be closely monitored. The front looks to push south of us Sunday into Monday. Locations along the Missouri River are expected to rise but stay below minor flood stage this week.abc17news.com
