Sotheby’s Is Set to Sell the Sketches From Christo’s Final Artwork This Fall

It seems like yesterday, in 2013, that Tudor announced it would be returning to the U.S. market for the first time since 1996. The brand, founded in the 1920s, was still available in Canada and other countries, and its vintage models remained a cult favorite, thanks largely to its Tudor Submariners issued to the French Navy from the late 1950s to 1980s. Watches in its modern collections have the look and feel of those vintage models. Now, after solidly re-establishing its presence here, Tudor will open its first standalone boutique on American soil, in partnership with Tourneau/Bucherer. It’s a double delight: Tudor’s parent company, Rolex, will occupy an adjoining boutique, also run by Tourneau. The new 4,000-square-foot space, (located at 29-35 9th Avenue) is the first of its kind in the U.S. in the sense that it includes both Rolex and Tudor, each with its own entrance but connected within. It is located in the Meatpacking District of New York City.