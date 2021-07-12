Cancel
Sotheby's Is Set to Sell the Sketches From Christo's Final Artwork This Fall

By Angelica Villa for ARTNews
Paris city officials confirmed in June that, after a delay, Christo’s final project—which involves wrapping Paris’s historic Arc de Triomphe in blue fabric—will be realized this September. Now, Sotheby’s is teaming up with the artist’s estate to stage a sale that will bring Christo’s preparatory sketches for the work to market.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Artist Persona: Frank Gehry at Gagosian

Frank Gehry says he aimed to capture the brushstroke effect of Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night in his latest building, making his tower for the Luma Foundation in Arles, France one of many examples of his corny artistic ambitions. Inklings of these are evident even in his sketches—impassioned, nearly illegible scribbles more likely to be exhibited in a museum than referenced by a contractor or client. Gehry is famous for privileging form over function, often to the point of controversy. In Cleveland and in Cambridge, his unconventional roof shapes have produced dangerous avalanches on snowy days. And his sinuous museums have been accused of upstaging the artworks they’re meant to show—to which Gehry’s friend Julian Schnabel has retorted, “Maybe that art isn’t good enough.”
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Hermitage Museum to Sell Monet, Leonardo Paintings as NFTs

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is minting several masterpieces from its collection as NFTs. The sale of NFT versions of works by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci will take place at the end of August on the Binance online marketplace. The museum, located...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Jean-Michel Basquiat x Saint Laurent RIVE DROITE Collaboration

Saint Laurent's RIVE DROITE imprint has just revealed a collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The partnership will bring to life a specially curated exhibition of original works by the artist, as well as a capsule collection. Curated by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will feature...
Designers & Collectionsrobbreport.com

From Man Ray to Jeff Koons: 80 Pieces of Artist-Made Jewelry Are Going on Sale at Sotheby’s

At Robb Report we regularly cover jewelry made by artists—expert craftspeople with decades of expertise in gem-setting, metalwork, and stone cutting—but a new selling exhibition at Sotheby’s East Hampton’s outpost at 66 Newton Lane intends to shine a light on wearable art made by early 20th-century masters like Man Ray, Max Ernst and Niki de Saint Phalle to modern-day artists like Jeff Koons, Christopher Thompson Royds and Anish Kapoor. The “Sculpture to Wear” selling exhibition, set to take place August 3-28, will include 80 rare pieces created by more than 28 painters, sculptors and photographers.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Mia Fonssagrives Solow Talks Sotheby’s and Dubai Shows

Summer may be in full swing, but Mia Fonssagrives Solow is pretty much working straight through. Having previously worked as a fashion designer with Parsons pal Vicky Tiel during the high-flying ’60s in Paris, Fonssagrives Solow is the daughter of renowned lensman Fernand Fonssagrives and model Lisa Fonssagrives, and is the stepdaughter of esteemed photographer Irving Penn. Her fashion ties include an early, brief marriage to the late designer Louis Féraud. But art has been the focus of her career — sculpture, in particular, as well as jewelry design.
Visual ArtPosted by
UPI News

Leonardo da Vinci drawing sells at auction for $12.22M

July 8 (UPI) -- A rare drawing by Italian Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci sold at auction Thursday for $12.22 million in London, Christie's said. The small drawing, Head of a Bear, sold as part of the auction house's "The Exceptional Sale" of artworks from antiquity through modernity. Overall, the auction realized $26.94 million.
EconomyObserver

Sotheby’s Is Presenting Olympic Memorabilia While Controversy Shrouds the 2021 Games

The Olympics have never been uncomplicated, but coming up this week, Sotheby’s is presenting an auction dedicated to Olympic memorabilia in the midst of a storm of multiple controversies that have preceded this year’s Tokyo games. Leading the auction is a pair of ‘Prototype Logo’ Nike track spikes that were made specifically for Harry Jerome, a track and field sprinter who won a bronze medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. These shoes, due to their extreme rarity, are expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1,200,000. Also on the auction docket is a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers that were worn by Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic Trials; these are expected to go for between $80,000 and $100,000.
Interior DesignHGTV

Art Deco Design Style 101

Art Deco made its dazzling debut in 1925 at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris. A glamorization of the architecture and interiors made possible by modern technology, the style reveled in all things new, exotic, glamorous and dramatic — and was wildly popular until the late 1930s and early 1940s, when its over-the-top ostentation fell out of step with the Depression and World War II. Its bold, exuberant colors, decadent high-end finishes, and exotic motifs have surged back in the popular imagination over the years, and Art Deco’s celebration of strong geometry, look-at-me-patterns and rich materials is hugely influential with contemporary designers. Ready to revisit that confident chic for the 21st century? This is how tastemakers are interpreting Art Deco style in contemporary spaces.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

London's Design Museum Honors Charlotte Perriand in New Retrospective

The Design Museum is exhibiting a retrospective show on the late-French architect and designer, Charlotte Perriand. For a century that was filled with visionaries, Perriand was amongst the greats. In 1927, she applied to work at the studio of one of her idols, Le Corbusier, but was disrespectfully told, “we don’t embroider cushions here.” This wouldn’t stop the young Parisian, who a month later, brilliantly recreated her own apartment at the annual Salon d’Automne, in a work entitled, Bar sous le toit’ (Bar under the roof). Le Corbusier was in attendance that evening and hired her on the spot.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Jonathan Chapline Presents a Tandem Solo Exhibition at NANZUKA

NANZUKA is currently showing a tandem solo exhibition by New York-based artist, Jonathan Chapline. In “Statuesque” and “Private Domain,” rendering takes on a new meaning, as Chapline takes what is commonly used as a computer term and brings it within the sphere of traditional art making. Peruse the gallery walls...
DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Banksy’s ‘Spike’ Is Heading to Auction as an NFT

In 2005, Banksy acquired a piece of Israel’s West Bank Barrier and used it for a “treasure hunt.” The first person to find the rock and email him with the secret word he wrote on it—”Spike”—would get to keep the work. The piece, titled Spike, was found in Palestine and...
Concordia, KSConcordia Blade-Empire

Kearn’s artwork selected for international exhibition

Gena Kearn, Concordia, is one of 120 artists from across the globe to have a piece of art juried into the 29th Annual Colored Pencil Society of American International Exhibition. The artworks were selected by juror Dr. Julie Aronson, the curator of American paintings, sculpture and drawings at the Cincinnati...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Sells Steffy’s Baby, Buckingham Adoption Scandal Revisited

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) started out as the good sister. However, something has changed with the character. She went to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with a plan to be invited to move in. She’s too focused on the baby and mentioned money problems. Could she be tempted to do the unthinkable?
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

Rolex and Its Sister Brand Tudor Just Opened Two Stylish, Adjoining Boutiques in NYC

It seems like yesterday, in 2013, that Tudor announced it would be returning to the U.S. market for the first time since 1996. The brand, founded in the 1920s, was still available in Canada and other countries, and its vintage models remained a cult favorite, thanks largely to its Tudor Submariners issued to the French Navy from the late 1950s to 1980s. Watches in its modern collections have the look and feel of those vintage models. Now, after solidly re-establishing its presence here, Tudor will open its first standalone boutique on American soil, in partnership with Tourneau/Bucherer. It’s a double delight: Tudor’s parent company, Rolex, will occupy an adjoining boutique, also run by Tourneau. The new 4,000-square-foot space, (located at 29-35 9th Avenue) is the first of its kind in the U.S. in the sense that it includes both Rolex and Tudor, each with its own entrance but connected within. It is located in the Meatpacking District of New York City.

