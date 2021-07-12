Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

ESPN+ Subscription Price to Increase Starting Next Month

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney will raise the monthly and annual price of ESPN+ in just one month. Beginning on August 13, the streamer will bump the subscription free to $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year, up from $5.99 a month and $59.99 a year. Prices for the UFC pay-per-view matches on the service remain unchanged, as will the price for getting a bundle for all of Disney’s U.S. streaming services, which also includes Disney+ and Hulu. That bundle will still cost $13.99 per month.

decider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Wimbledon#Pay Per View#Espn Subscription Price#Ufc#Hulu#Laliga#The Pga Tour Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
Video Gamescountry1037fm.com

Netflix Will Include Games As Part Of Monthly Subscription

Netflix announced that they will be offering games as part of their monthly subscription. The company said, “We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost...
TV & VideosDigital Trends

How to cancel your ESPN+ subscription

Disney has recently confirmed a price increase for ESPN+ by a dollar a month beginning in August, bringing it up to $6.99 (and from $59.99 to $69.99 for the yearly subscription). If you were already hesitant about paying for ESPN+ (especially in off seasons) or you’d like to try a different sports app, you may be wondering how to cancel the service. Here’s how to get it done fast, with tips on canceling through Google Play, Apple, or Roku as needed.
EconomyLaredo Morning Times

The Athletic Raises Annual Subscription Price to $72

Sports-journalism upstart The Athletic, which has reportedly been considering potential mergers, is raising the cost of an annual subscription, the first time it has sought a price increase of any sort since launching in Chicago in 2016. Starting Friday, July 16, The Athletic will charge for new and existing subscribers...
TV & VideosDecider

Can You Watch The Olympics on Hulu? How to Watch with Hulu + Live TV

It’s 2021, which means it’s time to watch the 2020 Olympics! The Tokyo Games, delayed by one year due to Covid-19, finally opened on Friday, July 23rd and will run through August 8th. The summer games, featuring gymnastics, swimming, beach volleyball, track and field, and as of this year, skateboarding, are widely available to watch on NBC, CNBC, NBCSN, and USA Network, as well as the Peacock streaming service, but can they also be watched on Hulu?
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

Together Price Helps Strangers Share Subscription Passwords

While Together Price isn't the first service to make password sharing easier, it's definitely the most brazen. Still, CEO Marco Taddei insists that the service is legal and that it technically honors each subscription's terms of use. He also believes the service is helping companies retain users that they'd otherwise lose.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting Major AEW Medical News Leaks

Sting might be in his sixties but has had a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling since joining the promotion last year. During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW Executive Vice President and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the events that lead the wrestling icon to join the promotion and how that came down to AEW’s medical team which he stated Sting joined the ‘healthiest’ wrestling promotion that he could possibly join. Credit to RingsideNews for the following. Are AEW’s future shows in jeopardy?
NFLmiamitimesonline.com

Maria Taylor Joins NBC

Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract. Her first assignment...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

iHeartMedia and NBA Team Up for Multi-Year Podcast Partnership to Present Groundbreaking Slate of NBA Shows

IHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), today announced a multi-year podcast partnership, which will feature the launch of more than 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts. The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed widely by the iHeartPodcast Network with the first show set to debut this Fall.
Video Gamessoundandvision.com

Customizable 2020 Tokyo Olympics Streaming on Roku and Comcast

Roku and Comcast/NBCUniversal have created the best Olympics streaming experience so far. No longer will we need to watch hours of multi-sport broadcast coverage to catch a specific swim heat or track and field event. For those who remember spending days in front of the TV, it's easy to appreciate how you can now customize your viewing experience. Directly stream live coverage, replays, background documentaries, and athlete profiles from the Olympics submenu on the home screen. It's not perfect, but you don't have to miss the best moments or the sports competitions you like.  
BasketballDecider

When Does The ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ Documentary Premiere on Netflix?

2021 has delivered a spate of entertaining sports documentaries. From NBA TV’s Ready or Not: The ’96 NBA Draft (which is now streaming on NBA.com) to TNT’s fabulous four-part Inside The NBA docuseries (which is available on HBO Max and TNT.com), we’re living in the golden age of documentaries. Netflix will add to its ever-increasing sports section when their new docuseries Untold premieres in August of 2021.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Turner & Hooch’ Episode 3 Be on Disney+?

Disney+ has excelled at creating fun, family-friendly content. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers perfectly captures the enchanting underdog spirit of the original trilogy, and the John Stamos comedy Big Shot is the textbook definition of a feel-good series. Another charming Disney+ program is the Josh Peck-led comedy Turner & Hooch.
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’ on Netflix?

Earlier this week, the third season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) debuted on Netflix. The popular dramedy, which Netflix previously stated was the streaming service’s most-watched German original series, is inspired by the true story of Maximilian Schmidt, the German teenager who built an online drug empire from his childhood bedroom. If you already devoured the third season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), you’ll be elated to discover that a new documentary about the real-life events that inspired the series, Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord, premieres Tuesday, August 3 on Netflix.
Roswell, NMDecider

What Time Does ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Come On Tonight?

Can you believe it’s been a grueling 13 months since the last new episode of Roswell, New Mexico aired on The CW? Thankfully, after an extended break, the popular series returns later tonight with the first episode of the third season! Titled “Hands,” the Season 3 premiere follows Liz as she settles in to her new life in Los Angeles, while Max, Isobel, and Michael try to figure out if the stranger in the cave is friend or foe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy