ESPN+ Subscription Price to Increase Starting Next Month

Roku and Comcast/NBCUniversal have created the best Olympics streaming experience so far. No longer will we need to watch hours of multi-sport broadcast coverage to catch a specific swim heat or track and field event. For those who remember spending days in front of the TV, it's easy to appreciate how you can now customize your viewing experience. Directly stream live coverage, replays, background documentaries, and athlete profiles from the Olympics submenu on the home screen. It's not perfect, but you don't have to miss the best moments or the sports competitions you like.