ESPN+ Subscription Price to Increase Starting Next Month
Disney will raise the monthly and annual price of ESPN+ in just one month. Beginning on August 13, the streamer will bump the subscription free to $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year, up from $5.99 a month and $59.99 a year. Prices for the UFC pay-per-view matches on the service remain unchanged, as will the price for getting a bundle for all of Disney’s U.S. streaming services, which also includes Disney+ and Hulu. That bundle will still cost $13.99 per month.decider.com
