Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Caitlyn Jenner feud on Twitter

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxpKs_0aukSGpL00

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner (R) sparred on Twitter on Monday following an appearance by Jenner at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"GOP support & consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in CA are playing the left’s stupid identity politics game. A game that sells out our faith, family, and freedoms," Greene's post read.

"Stop promoting this man in a dress & NEVER-Trumper. CA Patriots worked too hard & deserve better," Greene added.

In response, Jenner said the Georgia lawmaker had "backed down to the woke mob."

“Tough talk coming from someone who backed down to the woke mob and settled out of court with a Twitter troll,” Jenner wrote. “Now your money is being used to take guns away from law abiding Americans.”

Jenner, who announced earlier this year that she’s running as a Republican for governor of California amid an effort to recall current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), made an appearance at the CPAC conference, where she was met with transphobic remarks.

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren said in a tweet on Monday that the transphobic attacks toward Jenner “are despicable.”

Comments / 186

The Hill

The Hill

284K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Tomi Lahren
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud#Guns#Gop#Patriots#Americans#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
HomelessNewsweek

Caitlyn Jenner Proposes Moving Homeless to 'Open Fields': They're 'Destroying' Businesses

California GOP gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner has proposed moving homeless individuals to "open fields," arguing that they are "destroying" businesses in the state. Jenner, a former Olympic athlete and reality-TV star, announced her challenge against California's Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in April as it became apparent that a recall campaign against him would succeed. Although the prominent transgender celebrity's campaign has drawn substantial attention, polling suggests that Newsom is well positioned to win in the pending recall vote.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”. The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”
POTUSNewsweek

Caitlyn Jenner Backs Ron DeSantis as 'Real Leader,' Targets Gavin Newsom's Lockdown

Caitlyn Jenner's been a vocal critic of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and as mask-wearing may be coming back, she threw her weight behind the hands-off approach of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Support for Newsom's recall gained momentum during the pandemic, when some Californians grew frustrated...
ProtestsNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Hits Out at Protesters As Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Cut

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit out at protesters after his and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) California rally was canceled, forcing them to hold a press conference outside. The controversial Republican duo hit out against the Left and praised an "America First" agenda after multiple venues stopped them from hosting...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Will Support Donald Trump If He Runs in 2024

Caitlyn Jenner "would support" Donald Trump should the former president run for the White House again in 2024, she told Fox News on Saturday. Justice with Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro asked the California gubernatorial candidate whether Trump should run again. Jenner, a Republican, quickly replied: "That's his decision." Challenged...
InternetSlate

Twitter Temporarily Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Spreading Coronavirus Nonsense

Twitter temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene late Monday in response to her Covid-19 tweets claiming the virus was “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” The Georgia congresswoman has also pushed anti-vaxx claims about coronavirus vaccines, calling the host of vaccines that are currently saving tens of thousands American lives “controversial.” The looniest of America’s new corps of Republican disbelievers in Congress is an active spreader of nonsense on social media platforms of all sorts and this week Twitter decided it had had enough, labelling the tweets misleading, a violation of its terms of service, and instituting a twelve-hour ban on the Georgia Republican’s account.
California StateSFGate

Comedian gets escorted out of Marjorie Taylor Greene-Matt Gaetz Calif. rally after 'pedophile' prank

The internet prankster Walter Masterson looks almost too happy to be there. Dressed in a shirt, shorts and bucket hat all printed in the American flag, he's standing next to GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the more contentious figures in the House of Representatives. He's at what appears to be an "America First" rally staged by the two politicians at a beach in Southern California.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene Fundraising Tour Is Actually a Cash Fire

At the height of the controversy surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the revelations that he’s under investigation for sex trafficking, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bet big on a nationwide joint fundraising tour with her embattled colleague. But new campaign filings show that not only did the gamble not pay off, but that the much-maligned Republicans actually spent four times as much as they raised.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Caitlyn Jenner hires film crew to document California governor run

Caitlyn Jenner has hired a film crew to document her run for California governor, with the intention to sell the footage for a film or television series in the future. The former Olympian and reality star is running in the 14 September recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Comments / 186

Community Policy