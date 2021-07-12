Marjorie Taylor Greene and Caitlyn Jenner feud on Twitter

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner (R) sparred on Twitter on Monday following an appearance by Jenner at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"GOP support & consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in CA are playing the left’s stupid identity politics game. A game that sells out our faith, family, and freedoms," Greene's post read.

"Stop promoting this man in a dress & NEVER-Trumper. CA Patriots worked too hard & deserve better," Greene added.

In response, Jenner said the Georgia lawmaker had "backed down to the woke mob."

“Tough talk coming from someone who backed down to the woke mob and settled out of court with a Twitter troll,” Jenner wrote. “Now your money is being used to take guns away from law abiding Americans.”

Jenner, who announced earlier this year that she’s running as a Republican for governor of California amid an effort to recall current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), made an appearance at the CPAC conference, where she was met with transphobic remarks.

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren said in a tweet on Monday that the transphobic attacks toward Jenner “are despicable.”