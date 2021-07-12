Kenneth “Ken” John Kilduff Obituary

On Monday, July 5, 2021 Kenneth “Ken” John Kilduff, loving husband and father of two young children, passed away at the age of 47 after battling Frontotemporal Dementia. Ken was born in western Massachusetts spending his childhood years in Wilbraham. After high school Ken graduated from Fitchburg State College and settled in the Boston area to begin a successful career in financial data, services and software sales. Ken eventually made a home in Hingham, MA with his wife where they expanded their family with the birth of their two boys.