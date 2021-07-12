Cancel
Environment

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Tuesday

By Mike Bracciano
kq2.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lots of sunshine by the afternoon hours. A southerly wind will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry and warm with temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance for rain will move into the area as a cold front arrives on Thursday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.

