Wildcats selected in MLB Draft

By John Lowe
wymt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky outfielder John Rhodes has been selected with the 76th overall pick of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Rhodes started all 52 games for the Wildcats in 2021, leading the team in runs (47), doubles (15) and walks (28) while batting .251. He hit 11 home runs throughout the course of the season.

