Daily coronavirus update: State positivity steady at 0.61%, hospitalizations increase by 10

With more cases of the variant invading Virginia and cases of COVID-19 rising precipitously statewide, the two most vulnerable counties in the West Piedmont Health District continued a small but steady uptick in data released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health. VDH two weeks ago stopped updating its data dashboards on Saturday and Sunday, so this morning we learn that since 5 p.m. Thursday (when data last had been gathered) that there are 11 more cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the district and 1 more hospitalization. All but 3 of those cases were in Patrick and Franklin counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Patrick and Franklin counties as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. That's the highest rating in the CDC's scale. Both Martinsville and Henry County have a substantial spread, which is the next level down. Franklin had 5 of those cases, and Patrick had 3. The other 3 were in Henry County. Franklin County also recorded the new hospitalization. And Martinsville, which has by far the highest vaccination rates in the district, continued to see no changes in its data. The city has had only a handful of cases this month. But with those 11 new cases spread over 3 days -- 4 of them were recorded at 5 p.m. Sunday -- the 7-day average in the district actually declined, to 6. The rate per 100,000 population is 4.4. Across Virginia there were 1,833 new cases since Thursday. The 7-day average has risen to 671, and the average for 100,000 population is 7.9. On June 23, those figures were 130.1 and 1.5, respectively.