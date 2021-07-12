Cancel
Daily coronavirus update: State positivity steady at 0.61%, hospitalizations increase by 10

By Jessika Harkay
Hartford Courant
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing declining numbers last week, the number of people in Connecticut hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10, since Friday. Connecticut reported 70 COVID-19 cases out of 11,464 tests Monday. The state’s positivity rate is 0.61%, which is down from 0.82% on Friday. Hospitalizations. As of Monday, Connecticut has 35...

