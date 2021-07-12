Women's Resources thrift store in Stroudsburg damaged in crash

A car went through the front of a church on Ann Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday morning and smashed through a women's clothing store on the other side.

The outside of Echo on Ann Street looks perfectly fine, but inside, it's a different picture.

Over the weekend, a car crashed into the church next door and busted through the wall of the clothing store.

"I wasn't expecting this because I heard it went through the church. Thankfully no one was having services at that time, but when I came here and saw the gigantic gaping wall, I knew we had a little more of an issue than I was expecting," said Lauren Peterson, Women's Resources of Monroe County.

Authorities say two women were in the car, and a few people were inside the Redemption Christian Church of God at the time, but no one was hurt.

Echo belongs to Women's Resources of Monroe County. No one was working on Sunday.

"Where the accident occurred, you can see it hit where the checkout or regular counter would be. We would have staff potentially standing there or guests waiting to be checked out," said Melanie Milo, the development director for the organization.

Milo says Echo does a lot for women in need in the Poconos. This is yet another hurdle.

"This is devastating for us. It's devastating for the volunteers who work here and give their time. It's devastating in terms of, we are now closed again after just reopening from COVID, and now this loss of revenue which provides critical resources and funds for women's resources."

Echo cannot take donations right now, and it's such a big fundraiser for women's resources, but there is another way you can help.

"To support women's resources, you can go onto our website and donate through there."

Now it's time to wait for insurances companies before cleanup can begin.

While Echo is shut down, if you'd like to donate to Women's Resources of Monroe County, click here.