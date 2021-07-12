Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Ex-Facebook CFO Seeks $27 Million for Amenity-Filled Silicon Valley Estate

By Wendy Bowman
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having doled out $9.5 million for a palatial Sherman Oaks mansion last year, looks like San Francisco 49ers co-owner and onetime Facebook moneyman Gideon Yu and longtime wife Susie are now ready to put down permanent roots in Los Angeles, leaving NorCal behind. The couple are listing their primary home in the sought-after Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton with a $27 million ask, hoping to garner a profit on the lavish spread. Records reveal they paid $21 million for the house in 2016, back when it was newly built.

www.dirt.com

Comments / 0

Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
611
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Atherton, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Jan Koum
Person
Gideon Yu
Person
Sergey Brin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Auction#Korean#Stanford#Harvard#Opendoor#Stampede Ventures#Jackson Pictures#Compass#Whatsapp#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Mystery Crypto Billionaire Pays Record $83 Million for Pacific Palisades Mansion

A hilltop Los Angeles mansion with a retractable roof and two panic rooms has sold for $83 million, shattering residential sales records on the Westside of Los Angeles. While the house was never formally offered for sale, it had once been marketed as an $88 million pocket listing, and was also briefly offered for rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking $350,000 per month. Real estate sources say the new owner’s fortune comes from their cryptocurrency holdings, though the name of the billionaire buyer — and whether they’ve already moved into the wildly extravagant mansion — publicly remains a mystery, for now.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Alibaba’s Joe Tsai Drops $157.5 Million on Manhattan Duplex Penthouse

Since it was built, 220 Central Park South has unquestionable reigned as one of New York City’s most successful and profitable residential projects. Designed by master architect Robert A.M. Stern, clad in Alabama limestone and punctuated by Juliet balconies, set-back terraces and ornamental metalwork, the 950-foot-tall and 118-unit tower combines a stately prewar-style entrance façade with a laundry list of 21st-century creature comforts, not to mention epic views over Central Park. The building has been such a success, according to CityRealty, that it singlehandedly “kept the super high end market aloft” during a downturn in New York real estate during the pandemic. Indeed, its condos comprised the top 22 sales in the city; and, overall, its 46 sales during that 12-month period add up to a staggering $1.52 billion.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Billionaire Steve Sarowitz Buys French-Inspired Santa Monica Villa

While Steve Sarowitz ranks among the richest Americans — Forbes says his net worth is a whopping $2.9 billion — the Paylocity founder and chairman’s previous business ventures haven’t always panned out exactly the way hw envisioned. At age 25, for instance, he lost all his money on the now-defunct Ying Yang’s Express, despite four years toiling away, hoping to make the Chinese take-out joint a success. Then there’s the $1 million flitted away when he switched gears, focusing on the online payroll industry before finally landing on the proper software.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

‘Unfiltered’ Podcast Host Zane Hijazi Lists Hillside Contemporary Home

Ever since Zane Hijazi purchased a modern home in Studio City a little over a year ago, his career has been on the upswing. Best known as a YouTuber and member of David Dobrik’s ubiquitous “Vlog Squad,” the 28-year-old now hosts the “Unfiltered” podcast with fellow Vlog Squad-er Heath Hussar. This summer, the duo signed on with top talent agency UTA and previously launched the Kramoda coffee company.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

A $95 Million Hamptons Estate Sells for a $700,000 Credit Bid

Embattled educator Chris Whittle has lost his legendary East Hampton estate, Briar Patch, in a foreclosure auction. His former company, Avenues: The World School, a snooty for-profit education system with campuses in the Hamptons, New York City, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Shenzhen, China, was awarded right and title to the property to help satisfy the more than $6 million Whittle owes the school. Whittle borrowed the money from Avenues in 2013, resigned in 2015 and failed to pay the company back; outside of education, he’s still probably best known for Channel One, the former TV news provider for schools.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Producer Alex Garcia Seeks $32.5 Million for Sprawling Malibu Compound

One of Latin America’s most prolific film producers is listing his estate atop Malibu’s Point Dume with an eye-catching $32.5 million pricetag. Alex Garcia, founder and president of Colombia-based AG Studios — whose latest hits include Amazon Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” and Telemundo’s “La Reina Del Sur” — purchased the property back in 2013 for $17 million, which means the Mexico City native is likely to reel in a hefty profit should the place fetch near its asking price, even with renovations and holding costs included.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike Buys Ultra-Mod Mar Vista Compound

After years of living in rented Venice digs — most recently at a three-bedroom bungalow just steps from trendy Abbott Kinney — prominent tech cryptographer Moxie Marlinspike is finally setting down some permanent real estate roots, albeit slightly further inland. The Signal CEO, who’s appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience and is frequently considered one of the country’s foremost cybersecurity experts, has plunked down $4.9 million on an ultra-modern property in the increasingly pricey Mar Vista neighborhood.
San Marino, CAPosted by
Dirt

USC’s Fabled Presidential Mansion Sells for $25 Million to Billionaire Investor

It’s finally time for a new chapter in San Marino, where one of the San Gabriel Valley’s largest and grandest estates has sold — and for the very first time ever. Built in 1934 and known officially as the Seeley Mudd Estate, the gated property spans more than seven contiguous acres in the city’s poshest neighborhood pocket, backing directly up to the historic Huntington Library. A 14,000-square-foot, vaguely Monterey Colonial-style mansion designed by Reginald Davis Johnson serves as the centerpiece.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Black Lightning’ Producers Drop $13.8 Million on Grand Hancock Park Mansion

It’s nowhere near the highest price ever paid for a single-family home in L.A.’s historic and historically hoity-toity Hancock Park neighborhood — that honor goes to a the baronial red-brick Tudor Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins sold in early 2020 for $19 million — but the recent $13.8 million sale of a fashionably rehabbed Italian Renaissance Revival-style mansion that anchors a prominent corner of the exclusive neighborhood does represent the to-date highest amount paid this year for a single-family home in that particularly fancy-pants part of town.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Infomercial Pioneer Bill Guthy Pays Nearly $23 Million for Duo of Slick L.A. Homes

While they’re still trying to sell a contemporary Sunset Strip house that previously belonged to Kendall Jenner — and though they already own an enormous estate in Beverly Hills, plus a veritable plethora of other homes — marketing guru Bill Guthy and his wife Victoria Jackson have decided to shell out a total of $22.8 million on not one but two stylish estates, one in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood and the other in equally upscale Malibu.
EntertainmentPosted by
Dirt

The Pad Where Ben Stiller Legendarily Spikes a Volleyball in ‘Meet the Parents’ Just Floated Off the Market

It was called “the spike heard around the world.” At least that’s how Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo) described the iconically cringe-worthy moment from the 2000 comedy “Meet the Parents” in which her boyfriend, beleaguered nurse Gaylord “Greg” Focker (Ben Stiller), is roped into playing a casual game of pool volleyball at the luxe mansion of her uber-wealthy ex-fiance, Kevin Rawley (Owen Wilson). After being told to “rush the net on defense,” Greg lands a rather aggressive spike smack dab in the face of Pam’s sister, bride-to-be Deborah (Nicole DeHuff), bruising her eye on the eve of her wedding. Though not nearly as quotable as the notorious dinner scene, the segment remains one of the hit movie’s most famous. And now the Long Island estate where the legendary bit was shot has just been snatched up by new buyers!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

TV Titan Shonda Rhimes Asks $25 Million for Hancock Park Mansion

It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
EconomyPosted by
Dirt

Mind-Reading Tech Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson Buys Marmol Radziner-Designed Venice Architectural

Though he’s not quite a household name, it’s easy to see why Bryan Johnson has been occasionally called one of the past decade’s most successful entrepreneurs. Not only did he launch Braintree, an online and mobile payment platform that acquired Venmo for $26 million in 2012, he sold the merged entity to PayPal just one year later for a whopping $800 million. In 2016, Johnson then used $54 million of his own cash to found Kernel, a groundbreaking neurotech venture creating helmet-like devices to “monitor and record brain activity.” But the mind-reading isn’t all about probing private thoughts, it supposedly provides insight into brain aging, mental disorders, concussions and strokes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

YouTube’s Ace Family Faces Foreclosure on $15 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Though he defeated TikTok superstar Bryce Hall in a highly-publicized boxing match last month, the hits just keep coming for Austin McBroom. Outside the ring, the controversial YouTuber and his wife Catherine Paiz — together with their young three children, collectively known as the Ace Family — have already been facing mounting legal and financial woes from business ventures gone awry. But more pressingly, they now also face foreclosure on their Los Angeles home.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Dirt

Apparel Mogul Joe Simsolo Pays $51.7 Million for Eli Broad’s Carbon Beach Mansion

After a long slog on the open market, the oceanfront mansion of the late tract home billionaire, prolific art patron and full-time philanthropist Eli Broad has sold for $51.7 million — well under the original $75 million ask, but still a huge sum by any standard. It’s also the second-biggest Malibu deal inked this year, behind only an $87 million Paradise Cove transaction that recorded in February. Built by famed architect Richard Meier, the boxy house sits on a triple-wide Carbon Beach lot, with 105 feet of spectacular ocean frontage. Out front, there are dual two-car garages and ample street parking for guests.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Billionaire Investor and Voracious Art Collector Adam Lindemann Gets $12.5 Million for Secluded Bluff-Top Montauk Spread

The 2020 Covid lockdowns saw scores of people with the means to do so flee their New York City apartments and hoover up pricy properties in Connecticut, the Catskills and everywhere else within close proximity to New York where they’d have more room to spread out during the quarantines. Nowhere was that influx more a moneyed tidal wave than in the Hamptons, the string of artsy and wealthy resort communities that line up along the beach at the far east end of Long Island’s southern fork. Inventory of homes quickly thinned, and cut-throat bidding wars ensued. Though the lockdowns are largely over, for now at least, multimillion-dollar houses in the Hamptons are still flying off the shelf at an unprecedented pace.
MarketsPosted by
Dirt

Crypto Kingpin Olaf Carlson-Wee Buys $28.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Long before the mass market meme days of Dogecoin and PooCoin, before the words cryptocurrency and blockchain had entered the general lexicon, a Vassar College student wrote his 2012 senior thesis on a new technology called bitcoin. And to prove his love, that self-proclaimed “lover of crypto” also took his first job’s salary entirely in bitcoin.
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Marc Anthony Sells $22.4 Million Waterfront Mansion to Tiger Global’s John Curtius

Back in 1994, rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi doled out $3.9 million for a prime 1.3-acre parcel of land resting alongside the canals of Lago Maggiore that open to Biscayne Bay in South Coral Gables, Fla., about a 25-minute jaunt from Miami. Bacardi, whose family owns the world’s largest privately held spirits company, then set out to convert the property into her dream home, meticulously poring over every detail and sparing no expense. But in 2014, six years into what would ultimately be an eight-year, $18 million renovation, she placed the unfinished estate up for sale with a $27.2 million ask.

Comments / 0

Community Policy