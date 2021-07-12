Ex-Facebook CFO Seeks $27 Million for Amenity-Filled Silicon Valley Estate
Having doled out $9.5 million for a palatial Sherman Oaks mansion last year, looks like San Francisco 49ers co-owner and onetime Facebook moneyman Gideon Yu and longtime wife Susie are now ready to put down permanent roots in Los Angeles, leaving NorCal behind. The couple are listing their primary home in the sought-after Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton with a $27 million ask, hoping to garner a profit on the lavish spread. Records reveal they paid $21 million for the house in 2016, back when it was newly built.www.dirt.com
