Ex-Facebook CFO Seeks $27 Million for Amenity-Filled Silicon Valley Estate

It was called “the spike heard around the world.” At least that’s how Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo) described the iconically cringe-worthy moment from the 2000 comedy “Meet the Parents” in which her boyfriend, beleaguered nurse Gaylord “Greg” Focker (Ben Stiller), is roped into playing a casual game of pool volleyball at the luxe mansion of her uber-wealthy ex-fiance, Kevin Rawley (Owen Wilson). After being told to “rush the net on defense,” Greg lands a rather aggressive spike smack dab in the face of Pam’s sister, bride-to-be Deborah (Nicole DeHuff), bruising her eye on the eve of her wedding. Though not nearly as quotable as the notorious dinner scene, the segment remains one of the hit movie’s most famous. And now the Long Island estate where the legendary bit was shot has just been snatched up by new buyers!