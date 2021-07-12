‘Tremendously off track’ to meet 2030 SDGs: UN chief

The objective is to discuss and analyse how a focus on masculinities, gender stereotypes, and gender inequality, can allow for a more comprehensive gender approach by the UN Security Council to tackle the issue of radicalization to violence and to more effectively prevent terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism. The Security Council has been actively engaged in the agendas of Women, Peace and Security, and Counter-Terrorism for many years now. However, the notion of "masculinities" has not been incorporated into its narrative nor into its assessment of these issues, even when terrorist groups themselves deliberately exploit ideas and stereotypes about masculinities in their propaganda and recruitment efforts. This Arria Formula meeting builds upon the need to address this gap, in an inclusive and transparent discussion which can help inform future reports by the Secretary-General on the issue, and to advance a Security Council comprehensive gender-sensitive approach that takes into consideration the dimension of masculinities, gender stereotypes and gender inequality as key elements of its preventive agenda. There will be a statement by the briefers followed by the UN Security Council members wishing to do so, as well as by other UN member states. 1) Ms. Michèle Coninsx, Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED). 2) Prof. Michael Kimmel, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Stony Brook University.