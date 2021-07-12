Cancel
Oklahoma Among Top 5 for 2022 4-Star OT Malik Agbo

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 16 days ago
Another big offensive line target is in Oklahoma’s sights as they drew nearer to landing another significant addition to their 2022 recruiting class.

4-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo out of Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, WA announced his top five schools on Monday with the Sooners still in the running for his services.

Also included in the final five programs is LSU, Miami, Arizona State and Florida.

Agbo is rated the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings. Should he choose Oklahoma, he would be their third 4-star offensive tackle commitment of the class to go along with Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor.

The Sooners offered Agbo early this year back on Jan. 29. Also of note is that Agbo was one of the many elite prospects in attendance at the ChampU BBQ at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium just last month.

At 6-foot-5.5 and 320 pounds, Agbo is a simply monstrous human who is a brick wall for defenders to try and get past. He looks to be a rock solid prospect as is, but with the development of Bill Bedenbaugh he has the makings of someone who could quickly become a dominant force at the next level.

