“There are takers and there are givers”. Those were the first words of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer when he met with the local media after the first day of training camp. The Ohio native then explained that takers are people you have to constantly motivate all the time while “great players you prepare”. He believes cornerback Shaquill Griffin falls in the latter category and pointed out that the 2019 Pro Bowl nod loves the game as much as he loves to practice.